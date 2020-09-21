Kurdistan Coronavirus Cases Climb to 41,732, Death Toll Jumps to 1,536

A total of 730 new cases of COVID-19 recorded within the past 24 hours brings the total tally to 41,732, Kurdistan Region’s health ministry said.



Over 5,000 suspected cases took COVID-19 tests, and the results for 346 in Duhok, 226 in Erbil, 119 in Sulyamaniyah, 39 in Halabja came out positive.



Currently there are 13,275 active cases across the four provinces of Kurdistan Region, according to the ministry’s report.



Nearly 27,000 people have already recovered from the virus.



The ministry also confirmed 17 more fatalities related to the pandemic disease, saying the overall death toll now stands at 1,536.