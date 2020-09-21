Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Monday، 21 September 2020 08:43 PM

Islamic Scholars Continue Promoting Peaceful Coexistence in Kurdistan: Barzani

Kurdish prominent leader and the president of ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) issued a message to mark the 50th anniversary of the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars’ Union, saying the religious figures significantly contributed to the Kurdish cause.

Barzani also highlighted the role of the Islamic scholars in raising national awareness, promoting the Kurdish struggle for freedom, strengthening religious tolerance among the peoples of Kurdistan Region.

“Kurdistan Islamic Scholars’ Unions, the Islamic leaders and religious figures are always expected to play their role in raising the society’s awareness, promoting moderate belief and patriotism among people,” the Kurdish leader added.

The Kurdistan Region is known as a unique safe haven for religious freedom in the Middle East. There are at least seven religions which have official representatives at the regional government of Kurdistan, with many different groups practicing their religion freely.
