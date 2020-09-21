COVID-19 Infections in Iraq Rise to 322,856

With nearly 4,000 new cases, the coronavirus tally across Iraq reached 322,856 on Sunday, the country's health ministry reported.



At least 3,821 other people have been found positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, while 70 others lost their lives due to the novel virus, the ministry said in a statement.



However, it also recorded 4,484 recoveries.



Out of the total number of people so far diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iraq, 258,075 patients have so far been discharged from the hospital and 8,625 others died.