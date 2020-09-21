Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday، 21 September 2020 08:40 PM

PM Barzani Highlights Role of Islamic Religious Scholars in Kurdish Struggle for Freedom

11
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has hailed the contribution of the Islamic religious scholars to the long Kurdish struggle for freedom.

PM Barzani issued a message to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Kurdistan Islamic Scholars’ Union, saying that religious scholars had played a significant role in promoting peaceful coexistence in the Kurdistan Region.

“Their role in preserving national causes and promoting moderate ideologies together with peaceful religious coexistence in Kurdistan, is well recognized,” the Kurdish premier pointed out.

PM Barzani added that he hopes the Islamic religious scholars continue playing their role in combating extremism and strengthening tolerance between religious groups.
