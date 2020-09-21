Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 21 September 2020
Breaking
Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths Iran dismisses US efforts for UN sanctions as currency drops Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad Railway to be built between Iraq's Mosul, Turkey Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death Iraq takes new decisions to confront COVID-19 as infections reach 315,597 Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 21 September 2020 12:33 AM

Iraqi president confirms support for the security, judicial services

152092020_IMG-20200920-WA0006

On Sunday, the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, appreciated the efforts of the security forces and the speed of their response and coordination with the Kurdistan region in following up the causes of Al-Mansour’s crime and arresting the perpetrator, stressing his support for the security and judicial agencies to uncover those involved in a criminal practice.


A statement issued by the office of the President of the Republic received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated that "Salih received, in Baghdad Palace, a number of officers of the security team that arrested the perpetrator of the crime known as" Al-Mansour's crime, "against an entire family of three.


He added, "The President of the Republic is the price of the security forces’ rapid response and coordination with the Kurdistan region in following up on the merits of the crime and pursuing its perpetrators, leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.”


The statement continued, "Salih stressed the importance of the role of the security forces in imposing order, providing security and stability to citizens, and uncovering those involved in the practice of criminal acts such as murder, kidnapping and other crimes aimed at threatening peace, security and society."

Related Stories
Read
toller

Meeting US amb., Iraqi president calls for reducing tensions 21 September 2020 12:30 AM

4

A Protest Activist Kidnapped in South of Iraq, Another Injured 20 September 2020 11:24 PM

3

Kurdistan Reports 444 New Coronavirus Cases, over 650 Recoveries 20 September 2020 11:22 PM

2

Kirkuk: Village of Kakai Minorities Comes under Attack 20 September 2020 11:21 PM

1

Four IS Militants Killed in Operation North of Baghdad 20 September 2020 11:19 PM

thumbs_b_c_6a8eb09404929234daca43fc6996acac

Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions 20 September 2020 06:29 PM

2

Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths 20 September 2020 06:14 PM

Iraqi intelligence arrest ISIS terrorist in Anbar

Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad 20 September 2020 05:10 PM

Comments