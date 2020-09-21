Iraqi president confirms support for the security, judicial services

On Sunday, the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, appreciated the efforts of the security forces and the speed of their response and coordination with the Kurdistan region in following up the causes of Al-Mansour’s crime and arresting the perpetrator, stressing his support for the security and judicial agencies to uncover those involved in a criminal practice.



A statement issued by the office of the President of the Republic received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated that "Salih received, in Baghdad Palace, a number of officers of the security team that arrested the perpetrator of the crime known as" Al-Mansour's crime, "against an entire family of three.



He added, "The President of the Republic is the price of the security forces’ rapid response and coordination with the Kurdistan region in following up on the merits of the crime and pursuing its perpetrators, leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.”



The statement continued, "Salih stressed the importance of the role of the security forces in imposing order, providing security and stability to citizens, and uncovering those involved in the practice of criminal acts such as murder, kidnapping and other crimes aimed at threatening peace, security and society."