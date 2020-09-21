Meeting US amb., Iraqi president calls for reducing tensions

On Sunday, the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, discussed with the US Ambassador Matthew Tueller the relations between the two countries, while stressing the need to reduce tensions and use the language of dialogue in resolving outstanding issues.

A statement issued by the Media Office of the Presidency of the Republic, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that "Salih received in Baghdad Palace, the American ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toller, and discussed with him the relations between the two countries, and ways to develop prospects for cooperation in all areas in the context of the strategic dialogue between the two countries. And according to common interests, in addition to discussing the situation in Iraq and the region. "

He added, "During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, stressing the need to reduce tensions and use the language of dialogue in resolving unresolved issues, leading to security, stability, respect for sovereignty and rejecting interventions and attacks."



