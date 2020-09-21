US accuses Europe of inaction over Iran arms

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said European leaders "haven't lifted a finger" to halt arms sales to Iran after they rejected a unilateral US declaration that UN sanctions on Tehran were back in force, AFP reported.



The administration of President Donald Trump said the sanctions had been re-activated under the "snapback" mechanism in a landmark 2015 nuclear treaty -- despite Washington having withdrawn from the deal.

On Sunday, France, Germany and Britain issued a joint statement saying Washington's "purported notification" was "incapable of having any legal effect."