Monday, 21 September 2020
Monday، 21 September 2020 12:27 AM

US accuses Europe of inaction over Iran arms

pompeo1

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said European leaders "haven't lifted a finger" to halt arms sales to Iran after they rejected a unilateral US declaration that UN sanctions on Tehran were back in force, AFP reported.

The administration of President Donald Trump said the sanctions had been re-activated under the "snapback" mechanism in a landmark 2015 nuclear treaty -- despite Washington having withdrawn from the deal.

 

On Sunday, France, Germany and Britain issued a joint statement saying Washington's "purported notification" was "incapable of having any legal effect."

