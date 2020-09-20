A Protest Activist Kidnapped in South of Iraq, Another Injured

Unidentified perpetrators on Saturday night kidnapped a protest activist in south of Iraq and left another with injuries.



According to media reports, Sajjad al-Iraqi and Basim Falaih, two of the well-known activists in the recent anti-government protests, were walking together in a southern neighborhood of Sairiyyah, Dhi Qar province when they were attacked.



Eyewitnesses said two pickup vehicles stopped the two young men, shot Falaih injured and forcefully took Sajjad al-Iraqi away, whose whereabouts still remain unknown.



Security forces have launched an investigation into the case, but haven’t yet found Al-Iraqi or made any arrests.