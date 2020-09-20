Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 21 September 2020
Breaking
Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths Iran dismisses US efforts for UN sanctions as currency drops Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad Railway to be built between Iraq's Mosul, Turkey Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death Iraq takes new decisions to confront COVID-19 as infections reach 315,597 Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 20 September 2020 11:24 PM

A Protest Activist Kidnapped in South of Iraq, Another Injured

4
Unidentified perpetrators on Saturday night kidnapped a protest activist in south of Iraq and left another with injuries.

According to media reports, Sajjad al-Iraqi and Basim Falaih, two of the well-known activists in the recent anti-government protests, were walking together in a southern neighborhood of Sairiyyah, Dhi Qar province when they were attacked.

Eyewitnesses said two pickup vehicles stopped the two young men, shot Falaih injured and forcefully took Sajjad al-Iraqi away, whose whereabouts still remain unknown.

Security forces have launched an investigation into the case, but haven’t yet found Al-Iraqi or made any arrests.
Related Stories
Read
152092020_IMG-20200920-WA0006

Iraqi president confirms support for the security, judicial services 21 September 2020 12:33 AM

toller

Meeting US amb., Iraqi president calls for reducing tensions 21 September 2020 12:30 AM

3

Kurdistan Reports 444 New Coronavirus Cases, over 650 Recoveries 20 September 2020 11:22 PM

2

Kirkuk: Village of Kakai Minorities Comes under Attack 20 September 2020 11:21 PM

1

Four IS Militants Killed in Operation North of Baghdad 20 September 2020 11:19 PM

thumbs_b_c_6a8eb09404929234daca43fc6996acac

Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions 20 September 2020 06:29 PM

2

Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths 20 September 2020 06:14 PM

Iraqi intelligence arrest ISIS terrorist in Anbar

Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad 20 September 2020 05:10 PM

Comments