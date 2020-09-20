Kurdistan Reports 444 New Coronavirus Cases, over 650 Recoveries

The Kurdistan Region recorded 444 new cases of COVID-19 with 667 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.



With 168 cases, Duhok again reported the highest number of daily infections, followed by Erbil (133), Sulaymaniyah (122), and Halabjah (21).



The ministry also confirmed that 24 coronavirus patients had also died since Friday, brining the overall death toll to 1,519.



According to the report, the total number of infections in Kurdistan has now reached 41,002, from which over 26,400 have recovered and more than 13,000 are active cases.