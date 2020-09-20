Kirkuk: Village of Kakai Minorities Comes under Attack

A village populated by the Kurdish Kakais was attacked on Saturday, a local source said.



There were no casualties while several rounds of PK machine guns hit civilian houses in Topzawa village, near Daquq district, east of Kirkuk province.



Locals said the fire direction was close to a federal police outpost, however, there were no reports confirming the Iraqi forces had opened fire for any reason.



“It has caused serious panic among the residents of the village,” the source said.



Fifteen villages around Daquq are resided by Kurdish Kakais, 11 of which have been emptied for years due to the frequent IS attacks.