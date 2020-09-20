Four IS Militants Killed in Operation North of Baghdad

At least four IS militants were killed in an operation by the Iraqi forces in Salahaddin province.



The operation was planed to hunt down the IS elements in Ganous islands in the Tigris River near the town of Shirqat, some 280 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.



Iraqi security forces and Shia militias of Hashd al-Shaabi led the operation on the ground while the US-led Coalition warplanes were providing aerial support.



One Hashd al-Shaabi militiaman was also killed in the operation, a local source was cited by Xinhua.



The operation also resulted in the wounding of four policemen and the destroying of several IS hideouts, in addition to the seizing of weapons, ammunition, and other equipment.