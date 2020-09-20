Iran speaker slams Rouhani's gov't over US sanctions

Iran's Parliament Speaker Baqer Ghalibaf has criticized the “passive” reactions of the Hassan Rouhani's government to the US move to re-impose sanctions on Tehran.



Speaking during a plenary session of parliament on Sunday, Ghalibaf said the “passiveness” in the face of the US “actions” would only escalate the pressure of sanctions on the lives of the Iranian people.



He called on the government to take “active, smart and effective” measures against the US re-imposition of all pre-2015 sanctions on Iran.



Ghalibaf further said that the duty of officials is to “strengthen the people”, alluding to their “difficult living conditions and lack of economic support.”



Ghalibaf, who was elected as the parliament speaker after conservatives swept the February elections, has been a severe critic of Rouhani's government.



A former IRGC commander and a leading conservative political figure, he has on several occasions criticized the government for signing the 2015 nuclear deal with the US and its European allies.





Last week, the parliament's national security and foreign policy committee had submitted a triple-urgency motion aimed to counter the US “maximum pressure campaign” on Iran.



Under the motion, the government will be obliged to take reciprocal measures, which includes lifting all restrictions on Iran's nuclear program placed by the 2015 nuclear deal.



Officials say that Iran will consider ending the implementation of the Additional Protocol that the country had voluntarily accepted under the 2015 accord and the enrichment of uranium could go up to the level of 90,000 separate work units (SWUs).



