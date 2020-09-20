Iraq reports 3,438 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths

On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 3,438 new cases of coronavirus and 64 deaths in the country.



In a statement, the ministry said that 931 out of the cases were registered in Baghdad, along with 432 in Basra, 289 in Dhi Qar, 288 in Wasit, 207 Diwaniya, 206 in Najaf, 168 in Duhok, 145 in Maysan, 143 in Sulaimani, 133 in Erbil, 108 in Nineveh, 75 in Kirkuk, 70 in Diyala, 67 in Babil, 59 in Muthanna, 49 in Karbala, 42 in Saladin, and twenty-six in Anbar.



The ministry said that 64 patients died from COVID-19, meanwhile 4,052 patients have successfully recovered



According to the health ministry, there have been 319,035 cases of coronavirus in Iraq, 253,591 total recoveries and 8,555 deaths

