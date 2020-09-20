Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 20 September 2020 05:10 PM

Iraq captures 2 ISIS militants in Baghdad

Iraqi intelligence arrest ISIS terrorist in Anbar

Iraqi security forces arrested two ISIS militants in raids in the capital Baghdad, according to the Defense Ministry on Sunday.

A ministry statement said the two militants were captured upon an intelligence tip-off.

According to the ministry, one of the militants was planning attacks against the Arbaeen ceremony by Shia pilgrims on Oct. 19.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIS by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country's area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014. However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in these parts of the country.

