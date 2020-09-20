Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 September 2020
Sunday، 20 September 2020 05:05 PM

Railway to be built between Iraq's Mosul, Turkey

A railway will be built between Iraq's Mosul and Turkey, according to the governor of Mosul on Sunday.

A team of engineers with the support of Turkish companies will start laying a new modern rail line between the two countries in the coming days, Najim al-Jubouri said in a statement to Al Sabaah, a semi-official Iraqi newspaper.

He said the rail line to be built from Mosul's center towards the Turkey border aimed to reduce the intensity at the land border crossing.

However, he did not provide details about the project's budget and cost.
For international trade and transitions between Turkey and Iraq, the Habur-Ibrahim Khalil Border Gate is currently in use.

