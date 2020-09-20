Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 September 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death Iraq takes new decisions to confront COVID-19 as infections reach 315,597 Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee Family of three killed during robbery in Baghdad: official France arrests four ex-directors of Shia Zahra Center founded by Hezbollah supporter Iraqi parties reject PM Kadhhimi's government reshuffle Iraqi Foreign Minister visits NATO headquarters Iraq appoints oil minister as head of its national oil company
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 20 September 2020 01:14 AM

A package containing poison, sent to Trump intercepted by law enforcement

trump

A package containing the poison ricin and addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, according to two law enforcement officials.


Two tests were done to confirm the presence of ricin. All mail for the White House is sorted and screened at an offsite facility before reaching the White House.


A US law enforcement official told CNN that investigators are looking into the possibility the ricin package sent to Trump came from Canada.

The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the matter.

Related Stories
Read
pompeo bp

US plans to reimose UN sanctions on Iran: NYT 20 September 2020 01:17 AM

zarif

Iran's Zarif says world should oppose U.S. sanctions or expect same 20 September 2020 12:09 AM

nasrin-sotoudeh

Jailed Iranian rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh hospitalized amid hunger strike 20 September 2020 12:07 AM

GettyImages-1169952821

Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death 19 September 2020 10:18 PM

UN

UNSC extends UNITAD mandate for investigation into ISIS crimes 19 September 2020 04:57 PM

macron

After U.S. claims, France says no evidence of Hezbollah explosives stores 19 September 2020 03:07 PM

Mike Pompeo

Britain, France, Germany say U.N. sanctions relief for Iran to continue beyond September 20 19 September 2020 03:02 PM

_114304146_trumptop

Trump to block US downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday: Reuters 18 September 2020 03:56 PM

Comments