A package containing poison, sent to Trump intercepted by law enforcement

A package containing the poison ricin and addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, according to two law enforcement officials.



Two tests were done to confirm the presence of ricin. All mail for the White House is sorted and screened at an offsite facility before reaching the White House.



A US law enforcement official told CNN that investigators are looking into the possibility the ricin package sent to Trump came from Canada.



The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the matter.