Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 September 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death Iraq takes new decisions to confront COVID-19 as infections reach 315,597 Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee Family of three killed during robbery in Baghdad: official France arrests four ex-directors of Shia Zahra Center founded by Hezbollah supporter Iraqi parties reject PM Kadhhimi's government reshuffle Iraqi Foreign Minister visits NATO headquarters Iraq appoints oil minister as head of its national oil company
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 20 September 2020 12:09 AM

Iran's Zarif says world should oppose U.S. sanctions or expect same

zarif

The world community should oppose the United States’ use of sanctions to impose its will as a “bully,” or expect to face sanctions itself, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday.


U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order allowing him to impose U.S. sanctions on anyone who violates a conventional arms embargo against Iran, which is set to expire in October, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Trump administration says that on Saturday all United Nations sanctions on Iran have to be restored and the conventional arms embargo on the country will no longer expire in mid-October.


“The Americans as a rule act as a bully and impose sanction... The world community should decide how to act towards bullying,” Zarif told Iranian state television hours before the U.S. move aiming to restore U.N. sanctions against Iran.

“As they (other countries) will face the same thing tomorrow when America takes the same action towards the Nord Stream project, as well as other projects because a bully will continue to act as a bully if he is allowed to do it once,” Zarif said.


The United States and many European countries bitterly oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which they say will increase Europe’s reliance on Russian gas and deprive transit states such as Poland and Ukraine of leverage over Russia.

Related Stories
Read
pompeo bp

US plans to reimose UN sanctions on Iran: NYT 20 September 2020 01:17 AM

trump

A package containing poison, sent to Trump intercepted by law enforcement 20 September 2020 01:14 AM

nasrin-sotoudeh

Jailed Iranian rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh hospitalized amid hunger strike 20 September 2020 12:07 AM

GettyImages-1169952821

Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death 19 September 2020 10:18 PM

UN

UNSC extends UNITAD mandate for investigation into ISIS crimes 19 September 2020 04:57 PM

macron

After U.S. claims, France says no evidence of Hezbollah explosives stores 19 September 2020 03:07 PM

Mike Pompeo

Britain, France, Germany say U.N. sanctions relief for Iran to continue beyond September 20 19 September 2020 03:02 PM

_114304146_trumptop

Trump to block US downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday: Reuters 18 September 2020 03:56 PM

Comments