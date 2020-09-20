Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 September 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death Iraq takes new decisions to confront COVID-19 as infections reach 315,597 Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee Family of three killed during robbery in Baghdad: official France arrests four ex-directors of Shia Zahra Center founded by Hezbollah supporter Iraqi parties reject PM Kadhhimi's government reshuffle Iraqi Foreign Minister visits NATO headquarters Iraq appoints oil minister as head of its national oil company
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 20 September 2020 12:07 AM

Jailed Iranian rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh hospitalized amid hunger strike

nasrin-sotoudeh
A leading Iranian human rights lawyer has been hospitalized a month after launching a hunger strike seeking better prison conditions and the release of political prisoners amid the pandemic, her husband said Saturday.
Reza Khandan said that health care professionals decided to hospitalize his wife, Nasrin Sotoudeh, because of heart and respiratory problems as well as low blood pressure.
Khandan said Sotoudeh was transferred to a hospital in north Tehran from the notorious Evin Prison earlier on Saturday.
Sotoudeh began her hunger strike in mid-August from her prison cell. She was arrested in 2018 on charges of collusion and propaganda against Iran’s rulers and eventually was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes. Under the law she must serve at least 12 years.
During her prison term, Sotoudeh occasionally visited clinics as she suffered chronic gastrointestinal and foot problems.
Earlier this year, the 57-year-old Sotoudeh — known for defending activists, opposition politicians and women prosecuted for removing their headscarves,— held a five-day hunger strike demanding prisoners be released to protect them from the coronavirus.
Related Stories
Read
pompeo bp

US plans to reimose UN sanctions on Iran: NYT 20 September 2020 01:17 AM

trump

A package containing poison, sent to Trump intercepted by law enforcement 20 September 2020 01:14 AM

zarif

Iran's Zarif says world should oppose U.S. sanctions or expect same 20 September 2020 12:09 AM

GettyImages-1169952821

Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death 19 September 2020 10:18 PM

UN

UNSC extends UNITAD mandate for investigation into ISIS crimes 19 September 2020 04:57 PM

macron

After U.S. claims, France says no evidence of Hezbollah explosives stores 19 September 2020 03:07 PM

Mike Pompeo

Britain, France, Germany say U.N. sanctions relief for Iran to continue beyond September 20 19 September 2020 03:02 PM

_114304146_trumptop

Trump to block US downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday: Reuters 18 September 2020 03:56 PM

Comments