Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 September 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, ISIS activities are increasing" Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death Iraq takes new decisions to confront COVID-19 as infections reach 315,597 Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee Family of three killed during robbery in Baghdad: official France arrests four ex-directors of Shia Zahra Center founded by Hezbollah supporter Iraqi parties reject PM Kadhhimi's government reshuffle Iraqi Foreign Minister visits NATO headquarters Iraq appoints oil minister as head of its national oil company
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 19 September 2020 10:18 PM

Iran’s IRGC Chief Vows to 'Hit' Those Responsible For Soleimani’s Death

GettyImages-1169952821
The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, has said on Saturday that Tehran is committed to enacting revenge against those responsible for the death of terrorist Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander who was killed in Iraq earlier this year.

"We will hit the people who, directly and indirectly, played a role in the assassination of Soleimani)," Salami added.

He noted that the Iranian military has taken the necessary preparations to mount an assault on US targets if required.

The Politico news portal this past Sunday cited intelligence reports claiming that Tehran has been plotting an assassination attempt on the US ambassador in South Africa as part of plans to avenge Soleimani’s killing.

One day later, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to claim that any Iranian action would be met with a response "1,000 times greater in magnitude."

Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.
Related Stories
Read
pompeo bp

US plans to reimose UN sanctions on Iran: NYT 20 September 2020 01:17 AM

trump

A package containing poison, sent to Trump intercepted by law enforcement 20 September 2020 01:14 AM

zarif

Iran's Zarif says world should oppose U.S. sanctions or expect same 20 September 2020 12:09 AM

nasrin-sotoudeh

Jailed Iranian rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh hospitalized amid hunger strike 20 September 2020 12:07 AM

UN

UNSC extends UNITAD mandate for investigation into ISIS crimes 19 September 2020 04:57 PM

macron

After U.S. claims, France says no evidence of Hezbollah explosives stores 19 September 2020 03:07 PM

Mike Pompeo

Britain, France, Germany say U.N. sanctions relief for Iran to continue beyond September 20 19 September 2020 03:02 PM

_114304146_trumptop

Trump to block US downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday: Reuters 18 September 2020 03:56 PM

Comments