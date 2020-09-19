Trump Calls Americans to Demonstrate against Biden, Accuses him of Stupidity

US President Donald J. Trump mocked, during a gathering of his supporters in Minnesota, the Democrats for supporting violence in various regions.



Trump added that Americans must demonstrate against the stupidity of the Democrats and their candidate for US presidency elections next November.



He claimed that Biden’s immigration plan will take jobs from Americans and lead to overcrowding of classrooms in schools and overcrowding in hospitals in the United States of America (USA).







Trump indicated that Biden wants to make Minnesota a refugee camp, as his plan includes opening the doors to immigration with an increase of 700%.



He previously attacked the Democratic candidate on Twitter.



He tweeted that Biden gave statements to union members after spending 47 years awarding their jobs to China and foreign countries in exchange for campaign money.



Biden is a corrupt sale of globalization and never misses an opportunity to stab American workers in the back.



However, Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate attacked President Donald Trump, for ignoring the dangers of the Coronavirus pandemic.



He blamed Trump for thousands of avoidable deaths and pledging a coordinated national confrontation for the pandemic if he were elected to the presidency.



Biden said in an interview with CNN, “that Trump knew it but did nothing … it’s close to a crime.



Biden explicitly rejected Trump’s suggestion that a Coronavirus vaccine might be available within only weeks.



He warned Americans that they could not trust what the president said in this regard.



“The idea that there will be a vaccine and that everything will be fine tomorrow is not logical,” Biden said at the (CNN) conference in Mosaic, Pennsylvania.



Trump had said again on Wednesday that a vaccine against COVID-19, the disease caused by the Coronavirus, may be ready for distribution before the November 3 elections.



Most health experts, including Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it is likely that the vaccine will not be widely available until mid-2021.



Trump accused Biden of publishing an “anti-vaccine rhetoric,” while Biden assured that he would listen to scientists, not the president, about vaccine safety.



Due to fears of the COVID-19, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that US President Donald Trump will not go to New York on Tuesday to deliver his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but that he will deliver the speech from the White House.



In another matter, US President Donald Trump continued his attack on members of the Democratic Party.



He explained that announcing the date of launching the Corona vaccine before the specified date makes the Democrats angry.



He had confirmed in a press conference that the vaccine would be available within the next 3 to four weeks.



US President Donald Trump tweeted that the Democrats are angry that the vaccine is delivered far ahead of schedule, and they hate what they see, and that saving lives should make them happy, not sad.



On the other hand, US President stepped up his attacks on the mail vote, Thursday, without providing evidence to support his allegations.



He noted that the results of the 2020 presidential race will never be precisely determined.



This came in a tweet posted by Trump that would undermine the position of any winner, even if it was himself.



Trump, who lags behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls, continues to launch baseless attacks on voting by mail as it is vulnerable to fraud, although officials consider it an alternative to voting with the same person attending the polling station in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Election experts who have studied the US election for decades say fraud is rare.



Given the unprecedented new mass of unwanted ballot papers that will be sent to voters, or anywhere this year, the outcome of the November 3 election may never be precisely determined, which is what some wanted.