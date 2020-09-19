Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 September 2020
Saturday، 19 September 2020 08:57 PM

Kirkuk to Reopen Mosques after Six Months

Authorities and religious leaders in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk have decided to reopen the mosques on Sunday, September 20.

A local source told BasNews that the mosques across the entire province will be open tomorrow after six months since they were closed as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the source, however, strict measures are introduced to ensure that the health protocols are abided by during prayers.

Iraq is still struggling with a growing number of infections. It has so far recorded over 311,500 cases with more than 8,400 fatalities.
