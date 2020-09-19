Iranian Border Guards Gun Down Kurdish Shepherd

Iranian border guards on Friday shot dead a Kurdish shepherd in the border areas of Shno (Oshnaviyeh), Western Azarbaijan province.



The victim, identified as Hassan Khandepour, from Lolkan village of Shno, was grazing his herd when the Iranian border guards opened fired at him, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.



Two other shepherds accompanying Khandepour were also targeted, Hengaw reported, saying that they were reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering injuries.



The identity of the injured is unknown.