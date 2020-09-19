Coronavirus Tally Surpasses 40,000 in Kurdistan

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Saturday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the region exceeded 40,000.



A statement by the health ministry noted that it had detected at least 612 new infections of coronavirus across the region over the past 24 hours.



The novel virus has also taken 23 more lives since yesterday, the press release added.



The coronavirus tally has now reached 40,558, out of which 25,797 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and 1,495 others lost their lives.