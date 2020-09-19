Erbil Education Department Introduces Additional COVID-19 Measures for New School Year

As part of the efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Erbil Department of Education has introduced new measures for the new school year.



Abdulrazaq Farhad, a general director from the department, told BasNews that 1st and 2nd grades will attend school for the year 2020-2021.



He noted that the department has ordered schools that no class should contain more than 20 students while other preventive measures are mandatory.



“If there is a class with over 20 students, they should be divided,” Farhad added.



Kurdistan Region’s Education Ministry said earlier this month that grades, 1, 2, and 12 will attend school while the rest will begin the first semester with online classes.