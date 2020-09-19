US Sends Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Syrian Kurdistan

The US-led Global Coalition on Friday announced the arrival of Bradley fighting vehicles in Syria where they are needed to support the forces who continue fighting the Islamic State (IS).



“The mechanized infantry assets will help ensure the force protection of Coalition forces in an increasingly complex operating environment in northeast Syria,” said Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman, CJTF-OIR.



“The Coalition forces remain steadfast in our commitment of ensuring the enduring defeat of Daesh [IS].”



The Department of Defense last repositioned the Bradleys in Syria in October 2019 to partner with the Syrian Democratic Forces to defeat IS remnants, protect critical infrastructure and deny IS access to revenue sources, the statement added.