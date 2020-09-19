Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday، 19 September 2020 04:57 PM
Saturday، 19 September 2020 04:57 PM

UNSC extends UNITAD mandate for investigation into ISIS crimes

UN
The UN Security Council has decided unanimously to extend the mandate of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS (UNITAD) until 18 September 2021.

The extension was made at the request of the Government of Iraq.

“Since the start of our work in Iraq in late 2018, the realization of our mandate and the fulfillment of the promise made to survivors through Council resolution 2379 (2017) has relied on a unique partnership between our Team, Iraqi authorities, impacted communities and all States. I am delighted that, upon the request of the Government of Iraq, the Council has again underlined its unanimous support for this work, and I look forward to building on the progress made to date with our Iraqi counterparts in the coming year," Special Adviser and Head of the Investigative Team, Karim Asad Ahmad Khan  said.

Khan welcomed the unanimity of the Council’s decision as a demonstration of the continued collective will of the international community and the Government of Iraq  to work side-by-side in pursuit of justice and accountability for the victims and survivors of ISIS crimes. 

He expressed his appreciation for the continued support of the Government of Iraq for the mandate and work of the Team, the Special Adviser underlined the commitment of UNITAD to continue to work closely with Iraqi authorities in the implementation of its mandate. 

