Iraq: Scores Gather Outside French Embassy to Protest Charlie Hebdo Cartoons

Scores of people in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thursday gathered outside the French embassy to protest the Paris-based magazine Charlie Hebdo's decision to republish cartoons of Prophet Mohammed.



According to AFP, around 150 protesters gathered at the gates of the French diplomatic building, condemning the cartoons and protesting the republication, as images of the prophet are not allowed in Islam.



"We denounce the repeated insults from the French media against our prophet," reads one banner, in Arabic, as quoted by France 24.



However, the demonstrations lasted for only about half an hour and it remained peaceful while the security forces had been deployed to the area.