Saturday, 19 September 2020
Friday، 18 September 2020 07:26 PM

Bomb Blast Targets Kirkuk Police

 A bomb explosion on Thursday night targeted the police forces in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk.

Kirkuk Police Chief Mazin Gharib told BasNews that an improvised explosive device went off near a convoy of the police forces, leaving no casualties.

He did not blame any groups or terrorist organizations for the attack, but the Islamic State (IS) remains as the mains suspect to be behind the incident.
