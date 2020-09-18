Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 19 September 2020
Friday، 18 September 2020 07:25 PM

Three People Arrested in Kirkuk for Collaboration with IS

Iraqi forces arrested three people in Kirkuk province on Thursday after suspecting them of having links with IS.

Iraq’s Intelligence Service said in a statement that they arrested one man during the first raid who was suspected of supplying the jihadists with electronic devices, including cell phones.

Two other people were later arrested in a separate raid, the statement said, adding that the two men were responsible for providing food supplies to the IS jihadists who hide in the desert areas outside Kirkuk.
