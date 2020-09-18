Kurdistan Coronavirus Infections Almost 40,000

The total number of the people infected with the new coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region has reached just below 40,000.



KRG’s health ministry reported 605 new cases on Friday, which brings the infection tally up to 39,946.



It also confirmed 26 deaths related to the pandemic virus. With the new fatalities, the overall death toll now stands at 1,472.



Out of the total number of infections, 25,263 people have already recovered whereas 13,211 patients remain under treatment.