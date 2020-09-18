Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday، 18 September 2020

Iraq reports 4,305 new coronavirus cases, 76 deaths

On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced the registration of 4,305 new coronavirus cases and 76 deaths.

The ministry stated in a statement that 4,205 recoveries were recorded for this day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 245,305, with a cure rate of 78.7%.

The ministry added that the total number of infections throughout Iraq reached 311,690 cases, of which 57,977 cases are still receiving treatment and 536 cases are in intensive care. It noted that the total number of deaths reached 8,408 cases.
