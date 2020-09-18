Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 19 September 2020
Friday، 18 September 2020 05:24 PM

Iraqi president meets delegation representing Kirkuk clan elders

Iraqi President Barham Salih met on Thursday at the Baghdad Palace with a delegation representing the dignitaries and clan elders of Kirkuk.


"It is essential to address the situations in Kirkuk in accordance with the constitution; we should recourse to the indigenous families of the Governorate who know everything about their city," the President stated. " the citizens were greatly harmed owing to the tyranny and corruption, imposing a fait accompli, marginalization and various security challenges during the past period."


There are serious dialogues among the Kirkuk's components aiming to find local solutions in accordance with the constitution in a way that guarantees stability and peaceful coexistence in the city, free from imposing a fait accompli, he added.

 

Salih stated that the decision in Kirkuk should be made by its own people who proved that they are tolerant and good brothers. He emphasized the need for dialogue and continuing work closely together to prevent escalation and avoid the city from being a battleground for disputes.


 In the same vein, it is necessary to prevent the terrorists from exploiting the situation in addition to threatening security and stability, he highlighted.

