Friday، 18 September 2020 02:31 PM

Israel to start 2nd national lockdown

On Friday night Israel becomes the first developed nation in the world to begin a second nationwide lockdown in an effort to curb rising cases of COVID-19, Euronews reported.

The country now has one of the highest per capita infection rates in the world after confirming nearly 30,000 infections this week, breaking a record set only the week before.

But the three-week lockdown has been criticised because it coincides with the start of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, when religious and secular Israelis alike gather in homes and synagogues.

Groups of people protested in Tel Aviv on Thursday night to protest, led by doctors who claim it will not hamper the virus spread.

