The US will return to the UN to reimpose sanctions on Iran next week, the secretary of state said on Wednesday.



The country would also do all it needed to make sure those sanctions are enforced, Mike Pompeo said at a press conference in Washington with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.



The Security Council rejected the US’s Aug. 14 bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran beyond its expiration in October.



Pompeo has said that sanctions on Iran will snap back at midnight GMT on Sept. 20.