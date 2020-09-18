Iraqi president claims Kadhmi government keen to resolve Kirkuk problems

Iraqi President Barham Salih, confirmed Thursday, that the government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi is keen to resolve the issues and unresolved problems in Kirkuk.



The media office of the president of the republic said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "President Salih emphasized during his meeting with a number of dignitaries and sheikhs of the Kirkuk tribes on the need to address the situation in Kirkuk by invoking the constitution, and the original people of the province, as they are the most knowledgeable about the conditions of their city."

He pointed out that "the residents of the city have been greatly affected by the measures of tyranny and corruption, the imposition of fait accompli, marginalization and the various security challenges during the past periods."



He pointed out that "the decision in Kirkuk must be in the hands of its people who have proven that they are friendly and tolerant brothers," noting "the need for dialogue and convergence to prevent the situation from aggravating and making the city an arena for differences and problems."