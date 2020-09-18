Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 18 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee Family of three killed during robbery in Baghdad: official France arrests four ex-directors of Shia Zahra Center founded by Hezbollah supporter Iraqi parties reject PM Kadhhimi's government reshuffle Iraqi Foreign Minister visits NATO headquarters Iraq appoints oil minister as head of its national oil company Saudi Arabia says it stands by Palestinians, supports efforts for lasting solution Trump hails 'dawn of new Middle East' with UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals Iraq reports 4,244 new COVID-19 cases, 298,702 in total
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 18 September 2020 12:26 AM

Iraqi president claims Kadhmi government keen to resolve Kirkuk problems

sal

Iraqi President Barham Salih, confirmed Thursday, that the government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi is keen to resolve the issues and unresolved problems in Kirkuk.


 The media office of the president of the republic said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "President Salih emphasized during his meeting with a number of dignitaries and sheikhs of the Kirkuk tribes on the need to address the situation in Kirkuk by invoking the constitution, and the original people of the province, as they are the most knowledgeable about the conditions of their city."

 

He pointed out that "the residents of the city have been greatly affected by the measures of tyranny and corruption, the imposition of fait accompli, marginalization and the various security challenges during the past periods."


 He pointed out that "the decision in Kirkuk must be in the hands of its people who have proven that they are friendly and tolerant brothers," noting "the need for dialogue and convergence to prevent the situation from aggravating and making the city an arena for differences and problems."

Related Stories
Read
fuad

Iraqi FM calls on neighboring states to respect Iraqi sovereignty 18 September 2020 12:22 AM

hamdok

Hamdok thanks Iraq for showing support to Sudan amid floods 18 September 2020 12:17 AM

houthi

Saudi-led coalition says intercepts drone, Houthis say Abha airport hit 17 September 2020 11:53 PM

i-r0lHzl

Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota 17 September 2020 05:39 PM

Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi - Iraqi Parliament official website

Iraqi parliament speaker arrives in Kuwait for 3-day visit 17 September 2020 05:09 PM

pre

CTS thwarts terrorist plot to target citizens in Baqubah popular market 17 September 2020 01:07 AM

speaker

Iraqi speaker: Diplomatic missions security legal, moral responsibility 17 September 2020 12:56 AM

fm

Iraqi FM arrives in Brussels on official visit to meet NATO officials 17 September 2020 12:44 AM

Comments