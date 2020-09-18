Iraqi FM calls on neighboring states to respect Iraqi sovereignty

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called on neighboring countries to respect the sovereignty of Iraq and not to interfere in its affairs.



In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, while hosting the press club in the Belgian capital, Brussels, referred to "Iraq's desire to establish balanced relations," calling on "neighboring countries to respect the sovereignty of Iraq and not to interfere in its affairs." Noting that "Iraq is a promising country and owns the future."



He added, "Iraq is looking forward to expanding its relations with European countries and expanding cooperation with them in all fields," calling "European companies to invest, especially in the energy and oil and gas industries."



He pointed out that "Iraq seeks to find balanced relations with neighboring countries, and not to use its lands against any of the neighboring countries," stressing the need to "respect the sovereignty of Iraq and the inviolability of its lands, and not to interfere in its internal affairs."