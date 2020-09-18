Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 18 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee Family of three killed during robbery in Baghdad: official France arrests four ex-directors of Shia Zahra Center founded by Hezbollah supporter Iraqi parties reject PM Kadhhimi's government reshuffle Iraqi Foreign Minister visits NATO headquarters Iraq appoints oil minister as head of its national oil company Saudi Arabia says it stands by Palestinians, supports efforts for lasting solution Trump hails 'dawn of new Middle East' with UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals Iraq reports 4,244 new COVID-19 cases, 298,702 in total
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 18 September 2020 12:17 AM

Hamdok thanks Iraq for showing support to Sudan amid floods

hamdok

Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has received a phone call from the Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Sudanese news agency SUNA reported.

 

During the call, Kadhimi expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister and the Sudanese people for the victims of the flood disaster, calling for speedy recovery affected, stating that the historical relations between the two countries is an imperative for Iraq to stand by the brotherly Sudan to overcome the ordeal.

 

On his part, PM Hamdouk has expressed thanks and appreciation to the people and government of the sisterly State of Iraq for their keenness to stand by the Sudanese people to overcome the difficult circumstance the country is going through.

Related Stories
Read
sal

Iraqi president claims Kadhmi government keen to resolve Kirkuk problems 18 September 2020 12:26 AM

fuad

Iraqi FM calls on neighboring states to respect Iraqi sovereignty 18 September 2020 12:22 AM

houthi

Saudi-led coalition says intercepts drone, Houthis say Abha airport hit 17 September 2020 11:53 PM

i-r0lHzl

Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota 17 September 2020 05:39 PM

Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi - Iraqi Parliament official website

Iraqi parliament speaker arrives in Kuwait for 3-day visit 17 September 2020 05:09 PM

pre

CTS thwarts terrorist plot to target citizens in Baqubah popular market 17 September 2020 01:07 AM

speaker

Iraqi speaker: Diplomatic missions security legal, moral responsibility 17 September 2020 12:56 AM

fm

Iraqi FM arrives in Brussels on official visit to meet NATO officials 17 September 2020 12:44 AM

Comments