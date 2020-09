Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi has arrived on Wednesday in Kuwait on top of a delegation for a three-day official visit.



Halbousi was received by the National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and many legislators, including Iraq Ambassador to Kuwait al-Manhal Al-Safi, KUNA said.



The Iraqi top lawmaker is expected to hold a series of meetings with the senior Kuwaiti officials before he will fly back to Baghdad.