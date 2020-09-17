Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 18 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq’s rising crude sales signal further lag on OPEC+ quota Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee Family of three killed during robbery in Baghdad: official France arrests four ex-directors of Shia Zahra Center founded by Hezbollah supporter Iraqi parties reject PM Kadhhimi's government reshuffle Iraqi Foreign Minister visits NATO headquarters Iraq appoints oil minister as head of its national oil company Saudi Arabia says it stands by Palestinians, supports efforts for lasting solution Trump hails 'dawn of new Middle East' with UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals Iraq reports 4,244 new COVID-19 cases, 298,702 in total
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 17 September 2020 05:06 PM

Human rights organization releases audio file of Navid Afkari's trial

Navid Afkari

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization (IHRO) has released an audio file from a court hearing of Navid Afkari, a decorated Iranian wrestler who was executed in an Iranian prison on Saturday.


In the brief audio file, the 27-year old national champion asks the judge to show a film related to his alleged killing of a security guard during Iran's August 2018 mass protests.


The judge refuses and says, "all these are formalities," adding "the film's content is registered in the case's minutes."


The unidentified judge goes further, threatening the young defendant, "I am a judge who digs out all details---so that I will safely slip the noose around your neck."
The execution of Afkari for allegedly killing an Islamic Revolution Guards Corps member, who also served as a security officer for the water and sewage company in Shiraz, has triggered a barrage of protests worldwide.


Afkari was hanged in a highly suspicious situation on Saturday, surrounded by a legal case against him replete with ambiguities.


The Iranian judiciary decided to execute the young athlete while his family and attorney were on the verge of negotiating with the victim's family for a pardon.


Responding to widespread protests and criticism, the provincial judiciary in Fars released a statement defending the decision, with many legal experts stating afterward that the letter only added to the case's ambiguities.

Related Stories
Read
pompeo

Pompeo: We will return to the UN to reimpose Iran sanctions next week 18 September 2020 12:30 AM

Hezbollah Flag - Flickr - upyernoz

U.S. blacklists Hezbollah official, Lebanon-based companies 17 September 2020 11:49 PM

Iran

U.S. charges three Iranians over satellite tech firm hacking 17 September 2020 11:47 PM

Iran flags

U.S. charges two Iranians over ‘cyberintrusion campaign’ 17 September 2020 05:03 PM

hezbollah

Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses U.S. of obstructing government formation 17 September 2020 04:55 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

Pompeo says U.S. will do all it needs to ensure Iran sanctions enforced 16 September 2020 10:10 PM

Elliott Abrams

U.S. threatens to sanction arms makers that sell to Iran 16 September 2020 10:06 PM

2

UAE Reports Recovered Cases from Coronavirus Rise to 71,456 16 September 2020 08:36 PM

Comments