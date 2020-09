On Tuesday, the Counter-Terrorism Service thwarted a terrorist plot to target citizens in a popular market in Baqubah.



A statement by the Counter-Terrorism Service, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that it “managed to thwart a terrorist plot to target unarmed citizens in a popular market in Baquba through a pre-emptive operation that was carried out minutes before the bombing, during which the terrorist carrying an explosive device was arrested.”