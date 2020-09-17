Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 17 September 2020
Thursday، 17 September 2020 12:56 AM

Iraqi speaker: Diplomatic missions security legal, moral responsibility

Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi affirmed that the security of diplomatic missions is a legal and moral responsibility.


"The security of diplomatic missions is a legal and moral responsibility for the government and what happened in the attack on the British embassy convoy is an unfortunate and embarrassing breach at the same time," Al-Halboosi said in a tweet that Iraqi News Agency (INA) followed.


He added, "We support the government's security efforts to extend state control, preserve its prestige, and protect the security of its guests by tracking down terrorist and organized crime cells and controlling fugitive weapons."


Al-Halboosi renewed his support for the state’s measures to extend its control, preserve its prestige and protect the security of its guests.

