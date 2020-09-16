Libya’s GNA PM Sarraj to Resign in Hours: Sources

The Prime Minister of Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, is due to resign later on Wednesday, according to a source in the Algerian presidency.



“Fayez Sarraj is expected to submit his resignation in the coming hours due to pressure,” the source said.Notably, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday, citing informed officials, that Sarraj was planning to announce his resignation at the end of the week and had already discussed it with Libyan and international politicians.



According to LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari, Sarraj is “under immense pressure” from armed groups, Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, Turkey and a number of other countries that are “implementing the project of foreign hegemony over the resources of the Libyan people.”



Mismari, however, ruled out his resignation as it could put an end to the Skhirat agreements, which provide [the GNA with] international legitimacy that let foreign countries interfere in Libyan affairs.



The labor minister of the Tripoli-based government, Mahdi Amin, earlier also refuted the claims.