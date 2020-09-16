UAE Reports Recovered Cases from Coronavirus Rise to 71,456

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reported on Wednesday new 842 coronavirus cases.



This upped the total number of the diagnosed cases in UAE to 81,782. The Arab country reported one new deaths as the death toll reached at 402.



The ministry also announced the recovery of 821 patients after receiving the necessary medical care. The total number of people who recovered so far has reached 71,456.



People across the globe partook in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting Coronavirus.



Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.



It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

