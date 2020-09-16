Algeria Reports 232 New Coronavirus Cases

Algeria‘s health ministry on Wednesday recorded 232 new coronavirus cases.

This upped the total number of confirmed cases in the North African Country to 48,966.



” 13 new deaths have been recorded, taking the death toll to 1,645″ Algeria’s health ministry said in a statement.



