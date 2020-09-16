Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday، 16 September 2020 08:33 PM

Algeria Reports 232 New Coronavirus Cases

1
Algeria‘s health ministry on Wednesday recorded 232 new coronavirus cases.
This upped the total number of confirmed cases in the North African Country to 48,966.

” 13 new deaths have been recorded, taking the death toll to 1,645″ Algeria’s health ministry said in a statement.

Trillions of dollars have been pledged in economic stimulus packages around the world to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.

Globally, it is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease coronavirus,  continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.

Transmission of viruses between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.

It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.
