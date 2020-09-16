Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Breaking
Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee Family of three killed during robbery in Baghdad: official France arrests four ex-directors of Shia Zahra Center founded by Hezbollah supporter Iraqi parties reject PM Kadhhimi's government reshuffle Iraqi Foreign Minister visits NATO headquarters Iraq appoints oil minister as head of its national oil company Saudi Arabia says it stands by Palestinians, supports efforts for lasting solution Trump hails 'dawn of new Middle East' with UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals Iraq reports 4,244 new COVID-19 cases, 298,702 in total Pompeo: Other Countries to Make Peace with Israel
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 16 September 2020 04:56 PM

Family of three killed during robbery in Baghdad: official

Eh_StkBXkAACwqX
A Kurdish family of three was brutally killed in their home in Baghdad late on Tuesday. The Interior Ministry blamed a “thief” for the murder. 

Sheelan Dara, a pharmacist, lived with her family in a house in Mansour neighborhood, near the Russian embassy in Baghdad, according to an official from the Interior Ministry who asked not to be named. “She was in her house with her parents when a thief attacked their house to rob it,” the official told Rudaw English on Wednesday.

Ashna Karim, cousin of Sheelan, stated on Wednesday that her uncle, his wife, and Sheelan were all killed inside their house late on Tuesday. 

“We got the news on the evening of Tuesday that my uncle, his wife, and their daughter were killed inside their apartment in Baghdad’s Mansour neighborhood,” Karim said. “We were informed that my uncle and his wife were killed by a knife in the bathroom, and Sheelan was killed in her room.”

According to the Interior Ministry official, “Sheelan resisted the thief when he attempted to rape her and rob her of the gold she was wearing.”

The perpetrator killed Sheelan and “beheaded” her, then killed her parents “using the same knife he beheaded the daughter with,” he said.


Related Stories
Read
2020-637358601723374198-337

Iraq, Egypt discuss convening of Joint Supreme Committee 16 September 2020 06:20 PM

shilan

Kurdish family found beheaded inside house, west of Baghdad 16 September 2020 04:50 PM

Mustafa-al-Kadhimi-_3

Iraqi parties reject PM Kadhhimi's government reshuffle 16 September 2020 04:49 PM

200916a-001_rdax_775x440

Iraqi Foreign Minister visits NATO headquarters 16 September 2020 04:46 PM

bz1709-Basra

Iraq appoints oil minister as head of its national oil company 16 September 2020 04:43 PM

5

Iraq reports 4,244 new COVID-19 cases, 298,702 in total 15 September 2020 09:55 PM

e0afc5bf-43be-40dd-bdd9-2c2551c68867

Two more US convoys targeted by roadside bombs in Iraq 15 September 2020 01:03 AM

irpam

Iraqi government submits 2020 budget to parliament, nine months late 14 September 2020 11:28 PM

Comments