Kurdish family found beheaded inside house, west of Baghdad

A Kurdish family was found beheaded in their home in central Baghdad on Tuesday.



According to news reports, the victim Dara Raoof, a Kurdish doctor, together with his wife and daughter, were beheaded by a group of unidentified armed men in al-Mansour neighborhood, west of the capital.



The perpetrators are claimed had broken into the house for robbery.



However, activists ruled out the claims, saying the family, especially Shilan Dara, the daughter, were active during the anti-government protests.



Investigations into the case are ongoing, however, no arrest has been made.