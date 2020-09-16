Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Wednesday، 16 September 2020 04:49 PM

Iraqi parties reject PM Kadhhimi's government reshuffle

Iraqi political parties on Wedneaday rejected the new changes brought by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to senior positions in the security, economic, administrative and financial government bodies.

In separate statements, the Sairoon Alliance, the Al-Fatah coalition and State of Law Coalition rejected Al-Kadhimi’s government reshuffle saying they were surprised by the new appointments.

The Sairoon Alliance, supported by Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, said in a statement that the new appointments are dominated by party and political frameworks which “represents a setback in the reform project”.

Hadi Al-Ameri, the head of Al-Fatah coalition, which includes most of the Popular Mobilisation Forces, also rejected Al-Kadhimi’s changes, saying they represent “a return to the quota system”.

The State of Law Coalition said the new changes radicalise the quota system, adding that it had warned of such changes since the inception of the current government.

Al-Kadhimi announced on Monday changes to 15 high-ranking positions, including the governor of the central bank, the head of the Shia endowment office and the head of the Public Integrity Commission.

