Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Tuesday، 15 September 2020

Greece Increases Restrictions in Athens as COVID-19 Spreads

Greek authorities on tightened restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the greater Athens area, saying the pandemic was showing “worrying signs of resilience”.

Health authorities reported 310 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and three deaths, bringing the total number since the first coronavirus case was detected on Feb. 25 to 13,730 and deaths to 313.

“The prefecture of Attica is now between a moderate to high epidemiological risk. There is an increase in the occupancy of intensive care beds,” Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters.

The new restrictions will suspend the operation of live music festivals for 14 days and make the wearing of masks mandatory in all closed spaces, private and public.

Masks will also be required in open air spaces in the greater Athens area, where about one third of the country’s population lives, when the rule of a minimum 1.5 metres of social distancing cannot be observed.
