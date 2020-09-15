Pompeo: Other Countries to Make Peace with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that other countries began to expand their relations with Israel, noting that many of them will make peace with it.

Pompeo added, “Establishing diplomatic relations between the countries of the region and Israel will be in the interest of all parties.”



Pompeo pointed out that “UAE and Bahrain preceded other countries in determining the appropriate time to settle an agreement with Israel.”



The American minister continued that “the two agreements that will be signed today are the result of the exerted efforts that lasted for several years.”





Pompeo stressed that “Iran and Turkey are the only two countries that decried the agreement.”



Today, will witness the signing of the historic peace treaty between UAE and Israel, and the declaration of support for peace between the kingdom of Bahrain and Israel, that will take place at the White House.



The signing ceremony will take place in the presence of US President Donald Trump, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.