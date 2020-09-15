Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Breaking
UAE FM: Peace Accords Never Undermine Palestinian Rights BREAKING: UAE Foreign Minister Arrives at White House BREAKING: Trump Receives Netanyahu ahead of Signing Abraham Accords Trump declares 'historic day for peace' ahead of signing of Middle East deals Two more US convoys targeted by roadside bombs in Iraq US eases China travel warning, citing coronavirus progress Israel deal protects Bahrain's interests amid Iran threat, minister says Iraqi government submits 2020 budget to parliament, nine months late KRG launches COVID-19 awareness campaign as daily tally surpassed 570 cases Coronavirus-related death toll in Iraq surpasses 8,000 Fatalities
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 15 September 2020 07:54 PM

BREAKING: UAE Foreign Minister Arrives at White House

3
Moments ago, US President Donald Trump received UAE Foreign Minister ahead of signing ceremony of peace accords between UAE, Bahrain and Israel at the White House..


Related Stories
Read
2

UAE FM: Peace Accords Never Undermine Palestinian Rights 15 September 2020 07:55 PM

1

BREAKING: Trump Receives Netanyahu ahead of Signing Abraham Accords 15 September 2020 07:52 PM

-Arj04uP

Trump declares 'historic day for peace' ahead of signing of Middle East deals 15 September 2020 07:43 PM

trump

Trump threatens ‘1,000 times greater’ response to any attack by Iran 15 September 2020 02:11 PM

beirut building

Blaze erupts through landmark building in Beirut 15 September 2020 01:51 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

Pompeo says Hezbollah weapons risk torpedoing French efforts in Lebanon 15 September 2020 01:47 PM

bashir

Sudan’s Bashir trial adjourned to September 22 15 September 2020 01:45 PM

505aaf1c-5ceb-4e08-83e6-c06b6cc045cd_16x9_600x338

US eases China travel warning, citing coronavirus progress 15 September 2020 12:59 AM

Comments